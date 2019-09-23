Police Parade 25 Suspects Arrested for kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Cultism in Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has paraded 25 suspected kidnappers, arms robbers and members of cultist group known as Neo Black Movement for Africa .

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters,Maiduguri, the Borno State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu said, “the strategies put in place have again yielded results as 25 members of Neo Black Movement (NBM) were arrested”.

”Against conspiracy, unlawful assembly, cultism and armed robbery, on 21/9/2019 at about 0200hrs, following a tip-off, a total of twenty five (25) members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) cult, most of whom are students of University of Maiduguri, Ramat Polytechnic and dismissed military personnel were arrested by the command operatives in collaboration with hunters in Bagani Hotel at Fillin Maideribe, Abuja Sheraton International Hotel, Abuja Talakawa Area.

"While they were unlawfully gathered and conducting their initiation and procession with candles and calabashes containing reasonable quantity of red substance suspected to be human blood and charms of different kinds.

"Meanwhile, on sighting command operatives and vigilante hunters, one of them (now at large) fired a gun shot in the air and took to his heels, Aliyu said.

He further said ,“you could recall that recently, there are reports on the activities of Cultists who are habitually intimidating innocent persons, conspiring and robbing filing stations of valuables within the Metropolis while armed with dangerous weapons.

" it is reasonably believed that those condemnable acts were committed by members of Neo Black Movement (NBM).This time, members of Neo Black Movement (NBM) ran out of luck and the command again delivered on its promise", CP added.

CP Ndatsu said", the suspects include Sadiq Musa ‘m’, a laborer from Gomari Costain Area, Maiduguri, Mohammed Adamu ‘m’, a 100 level student of Department of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Olivirt Ephraim ‘m’, a 400 level student of Department of Public Administration, University of Maiduguri.

"Others are Chris Kalu ‘m’, a business man, Ishaku Adamu ‘m’, a 100 level student of Department of Law, University of Maiduguri, Donald Kasuwa ‘m’, a student of Department of Biological Studies, University of Maiduguri, Awuto Abayomi ‘m’ of Chescon Area of Maiduguri.

" Joseph Olaya ‘m’, a student of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Chibuzor Horsepower ‘m’, a 300 level student of Department of Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Henry Gabriel ‘m’ of Mairi ward, Maiduguri and Kelvin Ijafiya Joshua ‘m’, a 300 level student of Department of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri”.

"Others also arrested in the crimes include Mustapha Abubakar ‘m’, a 300 level student of Department of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Audi Yohanna ‘m’, a 300 level student of Department of Sciences, University of Maiduguri.

"Valentine Obi ‘m’ of Bank of the North, Maiduguri, Saminu Talba ‘m’, of Gomari ,, Botsi Samuel ‘m’, a student of Department of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Benomi Yakubu ‘m’, a 200 level student of Department of Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Ochuka Ugochukwu ‘m’, a student of Ramat Polytechnic.

"Danladi Garba ‘m’of Abuja Sharaton Area, Maiduguri, Mustapha Abubakar ‘m’ of Abuja Sheraton International Hotel Area, Maiduguri, Abdullahi Onomisi ‘m’, Director of Bagani Hotel, Abujan Talakawa, Sheraton International Hotel Area, Maiduguri, and Umar Mohammed ‘m’ Manager of Bagani Hotel, Abujan Talakawa, Sharaton Area".

The Police Commissioner added that items recovered fro them include 16 assorted phones of different makes, three calabashes containing reasonable quantity of red liquid suspected to be human blood, One live 7.62mm ammunitions, twenty pieces of students Identity Cards, two charms (talisman), five wrist watches.

Others include one finger ring, One phone charger and earpiece, One school bag containing four wallets, Two voters cards, Four ATM cards (Union bank, GTB, Diamond bank and Eco bank), Six SIM packs of different networks, Twenty five litres Jerry can containing some quantity of red liquid suspected to be human blood, Some quantity of gun powder, some white stones and razor blade in a calabash, One hand counter."

The 28 suspects including three dismissed soldiers were arrested in Maiduguri the Borno state capital in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery and as members of cultists group known as 'Neo Black Movement for Africa'.