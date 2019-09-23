Delta SUBEB Builds Capacity Of Teachers For Effective, Quality Basic Education Delivery

The Secretary, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Sir Byron Unini has reiterated the Board’s passionate commitment in strengthening the capacity of basic education teachers and managers for effective and quality basic education delivery in the state through the Cluster Schools Model.

Sir Unini disclosed this in Asaba while flagging-off a one-day advocacy/sensitization programme for Head Teachers, Classroom Teachers and education stakeholders drawn from Delta North Senatorial District on the 2016 Cluster Schools Model training programme recently.

In His opening remarks before declaring the one day training programme opened for participants from Delta North Senatorial District of the State, the Secretary of the Board noted that the Cluster Schools Model was one of the main training among others, under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Teachers Professional Development Programme (TPDP), saying that the initiative was conceptualized as a critical factor that would enhance quality basic education in the country.

Unini who stressed the significance of the Cluster Schools Model, stated that the relevance of the programme informed UBEC’s decision in mandating all State’s Universal Basic Education Boards across the federation to ensure that education stakeholders are adequately mobilized at the state level towards the effective implementation of the programme.

Speaking further, the SUBEB Secretary expressed optimism that the training will achieve its objective as it was convened to discuss areas of strength in the implementation of the Cluster Schools Model through the facilitation of training institutions as well as highlight challenges in order to proffer solutions through advocacy, sensitization and deliberation.

While reminding participants at the training programme that they are critical stakeholders in the state educational system, particularly in the capacity building of teachers, Unini urged them to participate actively in the training by contributing their quota towards the achievement of the Board’s objectives.

He lauded the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC in its efforts to ensure that cluster training was more effective and result driven.

Earlier in her goodwill message, the State Coordinator of UBEC, Unyime Umoette, applauded Delta SUBEB for its commitment towards enhanced service delivery in basic education, and called on participants at the cluster training to make judicious utilization of the knowledge that would be imparted on them in the discharge of their duties.

Director of Schools, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education who was represented by Mr. Anthony Akponovo, in his remarks, noted that primary education was the bedrock of educational development in any society, saying that the training was not only relevant but apt and timely and enjoined participants to pay adequate attention in order to put knowledge gotten from the training into practice.

The State Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Dan Basime and the representative of the traditional institutions, Chief Victor Ogbogu, in their separate goodwill messages, expressed satisfaction over the training programme for teachers and stressed the need for teachers to be kept abreast with modern trends in the educational development of the society.