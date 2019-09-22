Delta Government Entrenching Efficient, Fast, Reliable Justice Delivery, Says Delta Attorney-General

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor who doubles as the State Chairman of the State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, while commending the Commission for their fact finding mission to all the Prisons in the State, reiterated the State Government commitment in entrenching an efficient, fast and reliable justice delivery system.

He averred that the domestication of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law by the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was part of measures in accelerating trial time and decongesting the prison, adding that by provision of the law, the Attorney-General has been empowered to embark on prison visitation to review cases of awaiting trial inmates.

Barr. Mrakpor who maintained that by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law which envisaged six months as the maximum time to conclude criminal trial, lamented the high number of criminal files received daily by the Office of the DPP for rendering of legal advice just as he conceded that the work load of Judges are enormous as according to him, some courts adjudicate on over 30 cases daily.

The Justice Commissioner expressed worries over the high rate of crime and lawlessness in the country, and request the Federal Government for adequately funding the Prison Service and other security agencies.

He said the State Government has been supporting the Prison service and other security agencies in the state with the needed logistics to carry out their duties.

On diligent prosecution of criminal matters by the Ministry, the Attorney-General disclosed that there are several cases being handled by the state that are on oxygen (live support) as a result of either poor investigation or lack of willingness of prosecution witnesses to come forward to give evidence in court and advocated for the adoption of witness protection programme in our criminal jurisprudence.