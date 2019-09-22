Suspected One-Chance Robber In Soup In Ogun 

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a man, Abiodun Makinde for allegedly terrorising commuters along sango/Owode idiroko road.

The suspect believed to be a member of a syndicate was arrested following a distress call to police by his victims Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola.

The women told policemen that they boarded a cab from Owode to sango and that at Olokopupo area of Atan-Ota, two men they met in the car suddenly brought out knives and other dangerous weapons with which they forced them to surrender their belongings.

They claimed that sum of N480,000 and N37,009 was collected from them and that their techno phones were taken from them.

They added that the suspect pushed them out of the moving vehicle consequent upon which they sustained various degree of injuries.

They subsequently found their way to a nearby hospital for treatment but while coming from the hospital, they sighted and identified Abiodun Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed them hence they raised alarm.

The alarm they raised attracted the DPO Atan-Ota, SP Abiodun Salau who was on patrol of the area with his men and they raced to the scene where the suspect was arrested with the help of members of the public.

On getting to the station, one woman (name withheld) who had earlier complained of similar incident also identified the suspect as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her on the 12th of September and made away with her pants.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiombola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that suspect has confessed participating in the two robbery incidents.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, cp Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Special Anti Robbery slSquad (SARS) for discreet investigation.