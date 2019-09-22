Let Osinbajo Be

The 1999 constitution, the fundamental law that underpins the current political dispensation does not make any specific function for vice president or deputy state governor. Rather the constitution is more concerned about what the vice president or deputy governor should do in case of incapacitation or death of his principal. That in any of the mentioned cases, the vice president should be sworn-in so that vacuum does not exist in the political environment. The electoral law also made it compulsory that for any presidential candidate or governorship candidate to contest, he must have a running mate. What this translates to mean is that the functions allocated to the vice president or deputy governor is at the whims and caprices of his principal.

That is why yours sincerely is taken aback of the noise being made about the alleged sidelining of Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Some people are saying that a cabal is usurping the function of the vice president and that the removal of the man as the chairman of National Economic Council is evidence that the learned professor and pastor is being treated with disdain. The man has not complained, yet some busy bodies are practically `drinking panador for another man`s headache`, as my Warri folks would put it.

The president, Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in words and deeds that he has absolute trust and confidence on the vice president. Those prophets of doom who were harping on the devilish theme that the man would be removed as running mate in 2019 election were solely disappointed. It is also on record that the many times the president travelled abroad either for holiday or medical care, the instrument of power was properly handed over to Osinbajo. Both Buhari and Osinbajo are in perfect harmony working for the good of the nation. The number of times the spouse of the president complained about hijacking of power and disloyalty, the name of Osinbajo did not feature.

Maybe in the estimation of the fifth columnists, it is a crime to be loyal. The vice president is not brimming with vaulting ambition like a former holder of that office that not only cross carpeted but had the effrontery to run for the office of his principal in another political party. It is also on record that the principal of that said vice president cursed the day he knew the overambitious vice president and swore that the man would never be the president of this country. If those weeping for Osinbajo want him to thread that ignoble path, they shall be disappointed.

It is on record that during the era of Musa Yar`Adua, the then vice president Goodluck Jonathan was reduced to the role of reading newspapers ,apology to Dame Patience Jonathan. It also took the senate to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity for Goodluck Jonathan to assume the functions of the president when his principal was incapicated. Those who are trying to goad Osinbajo to revolt against his principal are wasting their time and their action is like blowing the wind.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo has not told anyone of his ambition in 2023. The man is highly contented with the present position. In the fullness of time, political activities shall decide the fate of the most loyal and patriotic vice president of Nigeria. The rumour merchants about the alleged rift between the vice president and president are only allowing their imagination to run wild. The vice president is carrying out his duties as assigned to him by his principal. The man as lawyer and pastor will never go beyond the letters and spirit of the 1999 constitution. If some people in their infantile imagination were expecting the vice president to be antagonistic to his principal, the chemistry of Osinbajo is not in that frame. The man knew what is expected of him when he agreed to be the vice president. It would be unthinkable and ridiculous for the man to behave otherwise. Those who are not satisfied with Osinbajo disposition should wait till 2023 and when they become the vice president can rock the boat.

Julius Oweh, a journalist, Asaba, Delta State.