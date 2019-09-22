FHC, Justice John Tsoho Disassociate Themselves From CUPP’s Allegations

The Federal High Court of Nigeria and the Acting Chief Judge, the Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho has disassociated themselves from the Coalition of United Political Parties public statements concerning succession to the leadership of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

According to a press release from office of the Chief Registrar, Federal High Court on Saturday, 21st September, 2019, it stated that the procedure(s) for succession in the leadership of the court, which so far have not been detracted from as to give Justice John Tsoho cause for alarm and warrant expressing any reservations or procuring anyone to make a case on his behalf.

The statement reads, “our attention has been drawn some media reports and press conferences by certain persons and groups (notably, the Coalition of United Political Parties [CUPP]) on alleged attempts to tamper with the hierarchy and/or succession to the headship of the Federal Hgh Court.

“It is alleged that there has been uncovered a plot to stop the emergence of the current Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, who is the most senior Judge in the Court, as the substantive Chief Judge. It is equally alleged that the plot is driven by ethnic and religious considerations.

“We wish to state categorically that there are well established policies and procedures guiding the issue of succession, not only in the Federal High Court, but for all the hierarchy of courts in Nigeria.

“His lordship, the Acting Chief Judge is well acquainted with the procedure(s) for succession in the leadership of the court, which so far have not been detracted from as to give him cause for alarm and warrant expressing any reservations or procuring anyone to make a case on his behalf.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the Federal High court and indeed our Acting Chief Judge, the Hon.Justice John Terhemba Tsoho hereby completely disassociate themselves from any persons and groups that have come out to make public statements concerning succession to the leadership of the Federal High court of Nigeria, the statement concluded.