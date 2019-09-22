Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Commences “operation Positive Identification”

The Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE has commenced an operation nicknamed, “OPERATION POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION”.

The operation is aimed at searching for and arresting all suspected erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements that roam some parts of the North Eastern part of the country.

Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations , Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters Maiduguri sad in a statement Sunday that this has become necessary following credible information that some of the fleeing criminals are hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general.

He consequently, enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification when moving or passing through the states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

"Our troops have been instructed to strictly check valid means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers' License and International Passports, or other valid official identification, before allowing such person passage.

"We therefore once again enjoin all to fully cooperate with troops and security agencies in carrying out this exercise", Isa said.

According to him, the Theatre Command also stated that anyone not positively identified will attract further scrutiny and comprehensive investigation to determine his or her activities with the insurgents or otherwise.

While calling on the general public to bear with the measure taken as it was in their best interest and our national security, as well as efforts to end the madness called insurgency as perpetrated by the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters.