4 hours ago | General News

Photo Report: Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) Engages Stakeholders On World Cleanup Day

By Folashade Kadiri

Today's World Cleanup Day provided a veritable platform for us to engage various stakeholders to promote cleanliness and environmental awareness in the state.

We were also delighted to see children at our events today. At LAWMA, we believe in catching them young because children are the future of effective waste management.

While special thanks goes to all corporate bodies who partnered with us, on the occasion of today's World Cleanup Day, to create awareness on the importance of a cleaner, healthier and livable environment.

#WorldCleanupDay
#BlueBox
#KeepLagosClean


