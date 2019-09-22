Madumere congratulates Gov.  Ihedioha on victory at the Tribunal

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has congratulated the Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

The Ex-deputy governor’s message was contained in a press release signed by his Special Adviser (Media Publicity), Uche Onwuchekwa.

Prince Madumere called on the Imolites to join hands and support the present Governor, whilst calling politicians to put a stop to politics so as to enable the present government focused on the challenges of rebuilding and recovering the state from its present state of squalor.

He maintained that he is of All Progressives Congress and he will remain in the party but that issue of development must not be partisan and that is why President Mohammadu Buhari has never been partisan on issues that boarder of national development.

According to the press release: “Prince Eze Madumere is of All Progressives Congress. He knows when not to cross the red line when it comes to the need to develop the state. It is also not the ideology of APC to denigrate any government that is not of APC since the primary aim of politics is to develop the country”.

He therefore called on Governor Ihedioha to ensure that he lives beyond party politics and focuse on the daunting task of rebuilding and recovering the state from devastation.