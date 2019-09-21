Army Warn Those Hiding Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist, Iswap Fighters To Desist Or Facewrath Of The Law

Following military's unrelenting onslaught on the BHT/ISWAP hideouts along the Lake Chad region and Northern Borno, credible information reaching the Headquarters of Theatre Command, OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) indicates that some of the surviving criminals are seeking refuge in the homes of some unscrupulous individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe States.

A statement issued Saturday by Colonel Ado Isa , the Acting Director Army Public Relations Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri said these fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State.

Others, have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others.

He said: "While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE immediately. Failure to do that would attract severe consequences."

The Acting DAPR added that the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE enjoined all well meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities.

He also encouraged the public to report such suspicious persons through Nigeria Army report platform on www.army.mil.ng or Nigerian Military toll free short code 193 (using any network), or any of the following special phone numbers dedicated for reporting Boko Haram Terrorist/ISWAP activities: +2347017222225,

+2348077444303, +2348099900131 and +2349060005290. "Please report these criminals before they kill you", Isa said.