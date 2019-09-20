Osun Court sentences 4 men for stealing

The Osun State High Court in Ile-ife today sentenced four men to seven years imprisonment for stealing among other offences.

The convicts, Asimiyu Adesina, Abass Lawal, Yisa Lawal and Muiydeen Oseni were charged with offences of conspiracy to commit stealing, attempted murder, malicious damage and assault.

The prosecutor from state Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi said the offences committed by the men contradicted the state Criminal Code Cap. 34, Volume II, Law of Osun State, 2002.

Also, the Investigating Police Officer, Inspector Sunday Fatola testified at the court during the trial.

Justice Jacob Ogunleye in his ruling convicted the four men and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.