Updated With Photos: Operation Lafiya Dole Assures Gajiram Community Of  Security, Urges Them Not To Panic And Continue With Their Normal Activities 

Following reports of terrorists plan to attack /invade Gajiram town, conduct inductrinatory preaching before observing the Friday congregational prayers today, many locals of Gajiram became apprehensive and reluctant to attend Jumuat service in the mosque.

On receipt of the information/report, the Commander Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD)/Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major-General AB Biu, directed his Artillery Brigade, Brigadier commander-Brig Gen JAL Jimoh, to move to Gajiram and reassure residents of the town of Army's readiness to protect them and their properties in Gajigaram and its surrounding areas.

While in the community (Gajiram), Brig Gen Jimoh, further urged them to go about their normal activities and legitimate businesses peacefully, without any fear.

Consequently, there was large turn-out of the residents for the Jumuat prayer with Brig Gen JAL Jimoh, and other Muslim officers and soldiers in attendance. Including the Commander of the Chadian troops under the MNJTF.

The prayers was hitch-free. Brig Gen Jimoh through a Kanuri interpreter addressed the people, reassured them of their safety. He solicited for the support and cooperation of the community by providing credible information on the movements and activities of the fleeing criminals hibernating in the area.

At the moment, security situation in Gajiram is fully under control, while military patrols have also been intensified.

Further plan to project the joint forces is already under way, with the troops morale and fighting spirit very high occasioned by the latest successes against the BH/ISWAP criminals and marauders among other reasons.

Colonel ADO ISA

Deputy Director Army Public Relations

20 September 2019