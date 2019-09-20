Keystone Bank rewards its Verve card holders with free petrol

Fastest growing financial services provider, Keystone Bank Limited in partnership with Verve International, has launched a promotion to reward its customers for using its Verve Card to purchase petrol at select Oando Petrol stations across Nigeria.

According to a statement by the lender on Friday, the promo tagged “Free Fuel Alert” which is open to both new and existing customers of the bank will have Keystone Bank Verve Card holders receive free extra 5 litres of petrol each time they use their verve cards to purchase a minimum of N3,000.00 and above worth of petrol between 6am - 8pm every Friday from September 20 till November 8, 2019.

The selected Oando Petrol Stations where the promo will run are Lagos (Maryland, Marina, Awolowo Falomo, Awolowo Fire Station, Lawanson, Alapere, Ajah, Agege Bye-Pass, Trade Fair, Fola Agoro, Ojodu Berger, Sangotedo, Ago Palace Way and Shiro Road Fadeyi) Abuja (Garki, Ahmadu Bello Way and Zone 6 Wuse) Enugu (Ogui Road), Imo (Assumpta Avenue) Kaduna (Junction Road by Stadium), Kano (Club Road 1), Oyo (Orita Mef and Iwo Road, Southbound) Portharcourt (Aba Road and 75 Transamadi) Delta (Effurun Junction) Edo, Benin - City (Akpakpava Road).

While Keystone Bank Limited is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers, Verve Card International is a secure debit card which allows the card-holder to conveniently meet day to day financial needs like the payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transfer amongst others.