Osun: Justice Oladoke dies after protracted illness

The former acting Chief Judge of Osun state Justice Gloria Oladoke has died after a protracted illness. Oladoke was the President of Customary Court of Appeal in the State until her death. She served at the High Court in Osogbo, Ede, Ilesa, Ikirun, Ila Orangun and Ile-Ife.

The State Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola described her death as a loss to the judiciary and the state. In a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola commiserated with friends and professional colleagues of the late jurist.

Oyetola described the late jurist as an epitome of good character, integrity and selfless service.