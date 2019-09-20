Re: Why Deputy Governor Ordered us to Set Ablaze Abandoned Vehicles at OCDA: Handiwork of a Fifth Columnist

Our attention has been drawn to a report smuggled into some local papers based in Owerri, alleging that the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona directed the management of Owerri Capital Development Authority –OCDA to set ablaze abandoned vehicles at the organisation’s premises.

The report, without a Bye line which quoted the OCDA General Manager, Chimdi Ejiogu is not only embarrassing, but an obvious show of irresponsibility on the part of the medium.

The report is false and obviously the handiwork of a fifth columnist who fabricated the story and smuggled into some local papers to embarrass the Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona.

The fact that no efforts were made by the media organization(s) to contact the Office of the Deputy Governor to verify the report or at least, balance it, if there was ever any such discussion, as journalism ethics demand shows clearly the intention of the individuals behind the action.

More so, the report is the same, word for word in the two papers, showing that it was scripted and distributed by a blackmailer to newspapers willing to be used for the dirty job.

While we seek legal counsel on how to get the newspapers involved in the spread of this falsehood to be more responsible, the affected public institution will be required to make some explanations.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona is a responsible and pragmatic leader and does not issue reckless orders or statements.

The general public is therefore urged to disregard the report, as it is not only false, but sponsored to embarrass the dynamic government of Imo state.

Walter Duru, Ph.D

Adviser, Media and Communications to the Deputy Governor

September 20, 2019