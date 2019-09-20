Governor Okowa Punches Ogboru At Tribunal

Incumbent governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has once again rubbished the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, at the g

Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asàba.

The over three hours judgement culminated into the victory of Okowa whom the Tribunal Justices reaffirmed got majority votes from Deltans.

The Tribunal led by Justice Sulaiman Belgore, described the petioner and his party, the All Progressives Congress lack merit.

Speaking in a thanksgiving service, the state governor gave thanks to God for the victory.

Okowa appealed to Ogburo to join hands with him to move Delta forward, "the time has come for us to build Delta State and for us to stop fighting.

"I ask for the hands of tje opposition because Delta State is for all us", noting that his and his Deputy would not be able to do it alone.

He commended supporters across the state for their prayers and steadfastness, "let us continue to pray for Delta state and Nigeria. I am convinced that the Lord will fight for us and we will hold our peace".

He urged Deltans to hold God in trust for the state to triumph just as he commended the legal team whom God used to bring victory.

He appreciated the former Senate president, Senator David Mark, whom he said God used to mentor him while he (Okowa) was in the Senate.

He also commended him for the success story the health bill which was signed into law under him has continued to touch the lives of Nigerians.

"May God bless all Drltans for the support that you have continued to give to us. By God's grace our second tenure will be more wonderful", Okowa added.

Also, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, appreciated God for his mercies and Drltans for their support.

Earlier, the Government House Chaplain, told Drltans that God rules in the affairs of men as he led prayers for the governor and members of the cabinet.

Also, at the court shortly after the judgement, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, praised God for giving the PDP and Governor Okowa victory.

He called on the opposition to join hands with the state governor to build the state.

He said the stronger Delta mantra would be more efficient when all Deltans joined hands together, stressing that despite the case at the tribunal the governor has concentrated on the desire to build a stronger Delta.

Another respondent, Vice Chairman, Oshimili south local government area, Hon. Sunny Obi, said Ogboru is an addictive looser.

He called on Ogboru to join hands with Okowa to build the state.