Developing Story:Delta Governorship Tribunal Judgement Suspended Over Power Failure

The Delta state governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba has been suspended temporarily following power failure in the court.

One hour seventeen minutes, judgement is yet to commence due to the generating set which has developed problem.

The judge, Justice Sulaiman Pelgore, announced the temporary suspension shortly after he led other Justices and made formal introduction of themselves to the court.

The generating set had since morning been giving problems as it trips off continuously.

Party supporters especially the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) are seen running around the premises.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, who led the PDP legal team among other commissioners, top government functionaries and party faithful were seen in clusters making calls and chatting in low voices.

Earlier at the court, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP were sighted in heated argument over sitting space.

At the time of filing in this report, the generator house was overcrowded by party stalwarts.