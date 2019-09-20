Trouble Looms In Niger Delta Over Buhari's Continous Push For Water Resources Bill, Ruga Settlement

There is looming danger in the Niger Delta region over the controversial Water Resources Bill which was stepped down by the 8th National Assembly (NASS).

The looming war is coming as a result of purported plans by the 9th Senate to revisit the Bill.

President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a press release warned president Muhammadu Buhari, not to engage in activities culpable of destroying the peace in the region.

"We are reliably informed that the executive arm is doing everything possible to send the Bill back to the National Assembly.

IYC thinks that the FG is playing with the intelligence of Nigerians. Southern Nigeria people will do everything lawful to resist the passage of that inimical Bill which tends to colonise us.

This should not be another petroleum laws that have denied the Niger Delta people from controlling the petroleum resources in our land. Through legislative rascality with military fiat, the Federal Government of Nigeria enacted inimical and obnoxious laws to economically colonise Niger Delta people. Today, we are suffering from this neocolonialism".

Also, the Ijaw Youth Council, noted that the farm settlement also known as Ruga Settlement resisted by Nigerians is still on top gear by the FG.

"We sensed that the Government of Nigeria is surreptitiously reintroducing the botched cattle colony or ruga settlement. This is a slap on our collective resolve to live in a united Nigeria.

"We think that the FG is putting the unity of Nigeria in jeopardy if it continues to push for this ruga settlement either expressly or impliedly. We will not allow any law to take away our riparian rights over our rivers. Such will be resisted with all vigour".

Oweilaemi called on NASS not to allow the controversial Bill to see the light of the day.

"We are calling on the National Assembly to reject this controversial Bill once again. They hold the ace to the survival of the Country. The passage of this Bill will put Nigeria in turmoil.

"Therefore, Lawmakers from the entire southern Nigeria, especially those from the South South Geo-Political zone should resist every attempt to pass the said Water Resources Bill at the National Assembly.

"The lawmakers should know they are primarily representing their constituents at the two Chambers. Our position herein is the collective views of the people they represent", he added.