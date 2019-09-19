Army Accuses NGO of Aiding And Abetting Terrorist Activities In TheNorth East

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC - OPLD)) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.

A statement issued Thursday in Maiduguri by Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE , Theater Command Headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri said the subversive actions of the NGO "Action Against Hunger" (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities

He added that the TC - OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC - OPLD.

According to him, the Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

He said the members of the public were enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.

While assuring the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards