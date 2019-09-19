Theater Commander Holds Security Meeting With State Security Heads,LG Chairmen, Cjtf To Chat A New Way Forward In The Fight Against Insurgency

In its efforts to fast track the restoration of lasting peace in the Northeast, the theater command, Operation Lafiya Dole has held an expanded inter Agency meetings with the heads of Security agencies, Chairmen of 27 local government areas and members of the Civilian JTF in Borno state.

Addressing the meeting at the Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi sake "I call you here, so that we will delineate on the security situation in the state and see how we can iron out our frictions.

" There is no cause for alarm, the state is not under any security threat of Boko Haram planing to destabilise northern Borno, it is just a dream.

"We have been making efforts to ensure you are safe and secured. We are working in synergy with the police, NSCDC and other sister security agencies to restore peace. There is no where under the control of Boko Haram", he added.

He said ' Boko Haram can do whatever they want to do, but we are in control. We want to disassociate ourselves from the rumour going round that Boko Haram are planning to destabilize northern Borno "

"The move by the Book Haram to destabilize education sector and academic calendar in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa will fail. I want to assure you that we have put measures in place. we are in control.

" let me use this opportunity to call on Boko Haram fighters to lay down their arms. They should leave Shekau or Albarnawi because what they trying to establish, caliphate, territory or whatever they call it is a wishful dream that cannot be actualized", he further stressed.

He assured the gathering that the commissioner of police, the commandant of NSCDC and other heads of security agencies in the state were there. . They will continue to collaborate and work in synergy for the safer and more secured Borno.

Also speaking, the Borno state commissioner of Police. Mr. Mohammed Ndatsu said " intelligence sharing and synergy between the security agencies is necessary for effective fight against Boko Haram. I assure the gathering of our continued support and synergy for us to collectively end insurgency in the state."

" We in the Nigeria police are ready to work with other sister security agency to end Boko Haram., "Aliyu said.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdul Ibrahim said " I have come to 7 Division to work very very hard to ensure peace is restored back to the state. I will continue to work, cooperate and synergize with other sister security agencies to end Boko Haram.

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, local government areas, the Chairman of Matte local government area, Alhaji Ali Shettima Marte thanked the theater commander for the meeting and consoled soldiers that paid their supreme price in the cause of their national service to their fatherland.

Shettima also commended the troops of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices in restoring back peace to the state while appealing to the military to clear the remnants of boko haram in Marte area to enable his people return to their localities to continue with their normal life and access to their farmlands.

He said "in the past, more than half of the state local government Areas were either completely or partially under the control of Boko Haram but thank God with the efforts of the military today there is no local government under the control of insurgents "

" The Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum directed all the local government chairmen to recruit 500 members of the CJTF, Hunters or Vigilantes to compliment the efforts of the military in the fight against insurgents in the state", Shettima said.

Speaking also to newsmen after the meeting, the Borno state commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Mele said they brought all stakeholders in the fight against insurgency to brainstorm and chat new strategy in the counter insurgency.

He said the Theater Commander also solicited for their support and intelligence from the various local government areas of the state.