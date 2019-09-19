Vice President Presides Over National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, presided over the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President who is the chairman of the council, presided over the monthly meeting for the second time since President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn-in for a second tenure.

The NEC meeting deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

Members of NEC include the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies.

The meeting comes barely three days after Buhari dissolved the Osinbajo led Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and constituted a new team.

“This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President,” a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina read.