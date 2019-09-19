I Will Step On Toes, DG Asaba Capital Territory Sends Warning Signals To Stakeholders

Determined to clean up the Asaba Capital Territory of its mess, the Director-General (DG), Mrs. Onyemeachi Mrakpor, said she would step on toes.

She noted that the towns that falls within the purview of the agency would be thoroughly cleansed of dirt to make it befit its status.

The former House of Representatives member, stated this Wednesday at a stakeholders meeting with landlords and other business owners in the capital territory.

"I will step on toes and I will exercise my authority", stressing that the agency would not wait for any ministry or local government council chairman to work.

According to her, if any ministry or council wants to work with the agency, let them come to her as she would not go to anyone to commence her constitutional duty as spelt out by the law establishing the capital territory agency.

She said the agency was already working out modalities aimed at ensuring that the capital territory is kept clean, noting that the traditional heads of each quarters would be partnered to identify places where waste would be dumped for refuse collectors to pick them.

"We will do it in such a way that between the hours of 6:00am to 8:30pm, those living around such quarters will come there to drop their wastes and a designated waste collector will come to remove them by 9:00pm.

"We will ensure that the heads also watch out for us those who will come to dump waste at that site outside the specific time".

According to the DG, the agency would foot the bills of the dump site, stating that waste collectors would also be well remunerated after critical checks have been done by persons who would be in charge to ensuring that the designated spot is thoroughly cleansed.

She warned business owners, tricycle operators and taxi drivers not to fall victim, advising them to purchase waste pins in their tricycles, business premises and vehicles where passengers and customers would drop any form of waste into even as she disclosed that a 21 day notice has been sent out to notify stakeholders, "after the 21 days, you will be responsible for any waste found within your business premises and drainages", the DG warned.

She also revealed that proper advert would be carried out for individuals or corporate bodies interested in evacuating waste to bid and "and we will screen them thoroughly, check their vans and ensure that they are people with experiences. Not just anybody who comes".