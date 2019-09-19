100 Days in Office: CAN, Monarchs, Others Score Ihedioha High

Imo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Traditional Rulers, Stakeholders and leaders of thought in Imo State have scored the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State high after his first one hundred days in Office.

The verdict was passed during a meeting of critical stakeholders and leaders of thought, held at the Imo State Traditional Rulers Chambers, Owerri, Tuesday.

In a 15-point Communique issued at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders reaffirmed their confidence in the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, resolving to continue to support him.

The Communique, signed by Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness, Eze Samuel A. Ohiri, Vice Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers - Owerri Zone, His Royal Highness Eze George Ekeh, Vice Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers – Orlu Zone, His Royal Highness Eze Caesar Duruagbara, Vice Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers - Okigwe Zone, His Royal Highness Eze Goddy Okeke, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Imo State, Apostle Godson Ibeji, and his Secretary, Rev. Eches Divine Eches, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and forty others, assessed the present administration’s performance in different sectors and scored it high.

“We reaffirm our confidence in Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration. The leaders resolved to continue to wholeheartedly support and see to the overall success of the present administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha for the overall good of the state. The steps taken so far by the present administration to mainstream transparency and due process in governance should be sustained.”

Below is the full script of the communiqué:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF A ONE-DAY MEETING OF CRITICAL STAKEHOLDERS AND LEADERS OF THOUGHT IN IMO STATE, HELD ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 AT THE IMO STATE TRADITIONAL PARLIAMENT CHAMBERS, MBARI, OWERRI.

At the meeting, stakeholders and leaders appraised the activities of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration in the first 100 days in office.

The following observations were made;

1. LOCAL GOVERNMENT ADMINISTRATION:

It was observed that the Imo State government has implemented the autonomy of the local government administration. The local governments now have got the capacity to embark on projects and employ staff, thus improving the lots of rural communities.

2. WATER:

For many years, public water supply has not run in any tap in Owerri and other towns in Imo State. But recently, water has started flowing in taps in Owerri, with the hope that this will be extended to other cities in Imo State, thus reducing the risk of indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in the state.

3. ROAD:

Road infrastructure has been a major problem in Imo State as most of the roads built at heavy financial cost of taxpayers’ money collapse within a short period of commissioning. For example, the Nigeria Society of Engineers has declared the flyovers and tunnels built in Imo State at high cost, not safe for human use. The Governor must carry out a special inquiry into the award of contracts of the flyover projects. The Contractors and all those involved must be made held accountable for the shoddy jobs.

Meanwhile, the leaders are happy to note that the present government has awarded many road contracts in both urban and rural communities. We strongly recommend that the contractors of these projects be properly supervised to avoid poor quality delivery.

4. EDUCATION

Today, Imo State has fallen from exalted position of 2nd or 3rdamong the states in the country to 34th.position. This is very frustrating as education is regarded as a major industry of Imo people. We have noted the efforts the present administration is making to improve the standard of education in the State through infrastructural development and proper training for teachers. We have also noted with delight the ongoing resuscitation of Four Technical Colleges in the State as announced by the Government of Governor Emeka Ihedioha. We have been told that the Imo State University is being repositioned to play a major role in Economic Development in Nigeria and the World. In this respect, we understand that the Government is negotiating affiliation of Imo State University with top ranking Universities in Europe and America.

5. HEALTH

The Leaders observed that healthcare has collapsed in Imo State. Virtually all the General Hospital are not functioning. We the Stakeholders believe that health is wealth and that every government will do the best it can for the health of its citizens. The leaders observed that there are 27 Hospitals under construction in the 27 Local Governments of the State for the past 7 years. We recommend that the present government should establish one Specialist Hospital in each Zone of the State, the remaining hospitals buildings should be completed and converted to health centres. The condition of service of Doctors and other health workers should be revisited to ensure that they are improved.

6. AGRICULTURE

This is the mainstream of wealth of Imo State. We are glad to note that the State Government is directing attention to massive Agric production especially the Ada Palm Plantation and the Rubber Plantation and Avutu Poultry. We suggest that a lot of emphasis should be laid in the training of Agric Staff both in the Universities and Technical Colleges.

7. CIVIL SERVICE/PENSION

The leaders were delighted to observe that the government has restored payment of full salaries to the civil servants. In the first instance, it was unfair to have reduced their income. We commend the ongoing biometric verification of pension administration across the state. We observed that pensioners are expecting to be paid. We appreciate the predicament of the government in view of the conflicting figures. We are hopeful that this will be resolved to ensure that pensioners who have not received their payment for over 7 years will start receiving their pensions. The pensioners used their youthful strength to serve the state and therefore deserve better treatment now that they are old and fragile.

8. JUDICIAL COMMISSIONS

The leaders observed that the government has appointed a Panel of Inquiry for Land and other areas of administration. We will like this to be done with honesty and probity and the result must be made public to the citizens.

9. IMO STATE UNIVERSITY AT OGBOKO

All Imo citizens are aware that a university was built at Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government with taxpayers money. The leaders are surprised to hear that the university is now a Public Private Partnership project. The leaders would like to know:

a. When was the University privatized?

b. Who are the private partners or owners?

c. What Equity did they contribute?

d. In which bank was the Equity paid into?

10. FINANCE

The present administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha has established Treasury Single Account (TSA), this has helped to reduce pilfering and government revenue has improved tremendously.

11. IMO STATE COUNCIL OF ELDERS

The elders supported the formation of Imo State Elders Council which will comprise the leaders of Imo State from the three zones of the State including the leaders of Traditional Rulers and the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria( CAN).

Leaders agreed that the Elders Council shall seat as the need arises with the leadership of Imo State Council Traditional Rulers and the Christian Association of Nigeria

12. LISTENING EAR:

The leaders unanimously appluded the Governor, Rt. Hon.Emeka Ihedioha for having a listening ear to the feeling and reactions from Imo people.

The leaders were equally delighted to observe the re- introduction of the Monthly Clean-up exercise across the state which has not been observed for years in Imo State. They noted that monthly clean up exercise and other initiative of the administration will go a long way to reposition Imo state as the cleanest state in Nigeria.

OUR POSITION/RECOMMENDATION

i. We reaffirm our confidence in Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration

ii. The leaders resolved to continue to wholeheartedly support and see to the overall success of the present administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha for the overall good of the state.

iii. The steps taken so far by the present administration to mainstream transparency and due process in governance should be sustained.

SIGNATORIES

1. HRH. Eze Samuel A. Ohiri - Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers

2. HRH. Eze George Ekeh - Vice Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers - Owerri Zone

3. HRH. Eze Caesar Duruagbara - Vice Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers – Orlu Zone

4. HRH. Eze Goddy Okeke - Vice Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers - Okigwe Zone

5. Apostle Dr. Godson Ibeji - Chairman, CAN, Imo State

6. Rev. Dr. Eches Divine Eches - Secretary, CAN, Imo State

7. Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR Atta Ikeduru LGA

8. H/E. Air. Comm. Dr. Luke Ochulor- former Military Governor of Delta State

9. Apostle Onumajuru Bethel - CAN, Imo State

10.H/E. Engr. Ebere Udeagu - former Deputy Governor of Imo State

11.H/E. Lady Ada Okwuonu - former Deputy Governor of Imo State

12.H/E. Dr. Douglas Acholonu - former Deputy Governor, Imo State

13.Chief Eze Duruiheoma SAN - Umuma Isiaku, Ideato South LGA

14.Amb. Dr. Kema Chikwe - Emekuku, Owerri North LGA’

15.Prof. U. A. Awuzie - former Vice Chancellor, Imo State University

16.Ichie Hon. Chima Ekwem - Amucha, Njaba LGA

17.Chief I. D. Nwoga - Umuokirika Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

18.Barr. Cyril Anyanwu - President General, Ezuruezu Mbaise

19.Sir. D. D. Iwuoha - Idume –Ogwa, Mbaitoli LGA

20.Prof. Francis Dike SAN - Abba, Nwangele LGA

21.Chief Osita Nwaneri - Oru East, LGA

22.Chief Chris Esiobu - Osina, Ideato North LGA

23.Ven. Stephen O. Nwaogazi - Owutu, Ezinihitte LGA

24.Rev. Canon. Barth 0. Ekenna - Ife Ezinihitte LGA

25.Bishop Titus Akanabu (JP) - Ntu, Ngor Okpala LGA

26.Sir. Ambrose Ejiogu - Emekuku, Owerri North LGA

27.Prof. I. G. Ndukwe - Amumara , Ezinihitte LGA

28.Chief Mrs. E. U. Akuruka - Amoke, Mbaitoli LGA

29.Major. Gen. A. O. Ogunedo Rtd - Owu Binubi

30.Prince Marshal Okoroafoanyanwu Omuma, Oru East LGA

31.Chief John Agbasi - Atta – Njaba LGA

32.Chief P. C. Mgbenwelu - Oru West LGA

33.Prof. Jude Njoku - Ngor Okpala LGA

34.Rt. Hon. Maxwell Duru - Former Speaker, Imo State House Assembly

35.Senator B. O. Nwanne - Ezinihitte LGA

36.Mr. Frank Nneji - Aboh Mbaise LGA

37.Dr. Chris Asoluka - Owerri West LGA

38.Dr. Okey Aguwa - Aboh Mbaise LGA

39.Rt. Hon. Amaechi Nwoha - Nwangele LGA

40.Chief Egbune Uche - Ideato North LGA

41.Barr. Marcel Ogwuegbu - Ihitte Uboma LGA

42.Chief Analyn Nwaneri - Owerri Municipal LGA

43.Rt. Hon. Stanford Onyirimba- Ehime Mbano LGA

44.HRH. Eze Barr. C. J. Okwara- Nkwerre LGA

45.HRH. Eze EUN. Assor - Ohaji Egbema LGA

46.HRH. Eze V. N. C. Ibenye Ugbala Amanator Okporo, Orlu LGA