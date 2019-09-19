Varsity student stabbed boyfriend to death in Ekiti over N2,500  for hair-do

A 20-year-old female student of the department of Biology Education, Ekiti State University, Bukola Odeyemi has allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, John Iju to death over an argument on N2,500 for her hair-do

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the incident occurred at a hotel in Iworoko-Ekiti area of the state.

Bukola was said to have demanded N2,500 from her lover, also a student of EKSU, to get her hair done at the salon, but an argument ensued after the deceased refused to give her the money.

One of the eyewitnesses said “During the altercation, Bukola stabbed Iju in the chest and his cry for help attracted us but he did not survive the injury”.

The Ekiti Police spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident. He said the suspect has been arrested.