Oyo-Ita Relieved Of Her Job As Head Of Service. Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan Takes Over As Acting HOS

Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has finally bowed out of the civil service of the Federation. President Muhammadu Buhari has announced Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as her acting successor.

The announcement was made Wednesday on Twitter @ngrpresident.

Yemi-Esan, until her appointment was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Oyo-Ita has been directed to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by EFCC.

The President has also approved the extension of the tenure of seven retiring Permanent Secretaries for one year with effect from 1st October, 2019.

The statement said the permanent secretaries were given an extension to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new Ministers.

The seven retiring Permanent Secretaries whose tenures are being extended by the President for one year are:

Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, Ministry of Interior; Mrs. Ifeoma I. Anagbogu, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs;

Mrs. Grace Gekpe, Federal Ministry of Information & Culture; Dr. Umar M. Bello, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development; Suleiman Mustapha Lawal-Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mrs. Comfort C. Ekaro, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Mr. Olusegun A. Adekunle-General Services Office (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation).

“Similarly, Mr. President has directed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to commence the process for the selection of new Permanent Secretaries to replace all retiring Permanent Secretaries.

“The decision to extend the tenure of these Permanent Secs is premised on the need to ensure that the new Ministers are properly guided, briefed about their sectors and to ensure that a solid foundation is laid for the delivery on the Presidential Mandate which they jointly signed.

“The Permanent Secretaries will also help the Ministers to manage the process for the preparation of the 2020 Budget in line with the commitment to return to the January-December budget circle and help develop various policies and programmes aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“The action of Mr. President is in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 171(2)d of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)”, concluded the statement signed by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation..

