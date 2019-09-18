Xenophobia: Another Batch Of Returnees Arrive Lagos

The second batch of Nigerian returnees fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fleeing returnees were aided by the Federal Government with the assistance of a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace.

The B777 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BWI, which departed Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 7.22 p.m.

President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a State Visit to South Africa in October.

A statement by Khusela Diko, spokesperson to the President Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed that following the xenophobic attacks in the country, Ramaphosa held discussions on last Friday with Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Buhari’s special envoy.

Abubakar conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.

“President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of Africa that are shared by South Africa and Nigeria”, it added.

“Nigeria stands ready to assist South Africa in establishing the root causes of and developing sustainable solutions to the challenges concerned.

“President Buhari has undertaken that where challenges emerge in Nigeria, the Nigerian government will act against lawlessness and the targeting of South African assets in Nigeria.

“President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa-Nigeria relations as being firm and strong and said the two partners were resolute in their shared commitment to build an Africa at peace with itself and others.”