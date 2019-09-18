Unidentified Assailants Murder Okada Rider Made Away With Bike In Delta community

Unknown youths have killed a motorcycle rider popularly known as Okada at Ifiekporo community and made away with his bike.

The incident which happened at about 11:00pm Sunday night at Amorighoye Street jolted residents of the street who were woken up from slumber by the vigorous barkings of dogs around the compounds close to the scene of incident.

A resident who does not want his names on print disclosed that he gave the killers, two men, a hot chase but could not march the speed with which the hoodlums took off with the bike while their victim wriggled helplessly on the ground in pains and agony with blood gushing out of his neck as a result of multiple stabbing, calling for help while battling for survival.

According to him, he started making calls to others residents of the street immediately who came to convey the corpse of the Okada rider said to be a Calabar indigene whose names could not be ascertained to Ekpan police station in Uvwie Council area from where they referred them to “A” Division in Warri South where they formally lodged the case with the Police taking the remains to the Warri Central Hospital morgue.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred in the area recently where one seller of such stolen bike was apprehended at Jeddo community in Okpe council area leading to the arrest of some persons.

The Sunday incident in which the two assailants were carrying an empty petrol jerry-can is about the third in the area even as the Hausa bike riders in the neighborhood threatened to go on a revenge mission Monday night before the community leaders took steps to pacify them to avoid a bloody clash.

A community youth leader disclosed to our correspodent Wednesday that the community held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the issue with a view to seeking solutions to the problems that is capable of giving the community a bad image, saying that they have at various times cautioned bike riders to desist from taking passengers into the bush streets at night but they would not adhere to reasons for pecuniary gains.