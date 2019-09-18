Kidnappers In Jamboree In Delta, Abducts A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Just as Deltans are battling to recover from the shock of the recent kidnapping of about 10 persons along the East-west road in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Chike Onyemenam has been abducted at Utulu junction along Benin- Asaba expressway near Meta City housing estate, Issele-Azagba, Delta state.

It was gathered that Mr Onyemenam was abducted on Monday along side one of his lawyers accompanying him to the site of his properties along the expressway.

A family member who authoritatively confirmed the kidnap to our correspondent, said that the kidnappers later released the lawyer and drove the SAN away to unknown destination.

He disclosed that contact has been established with the family members, demanding N15, million ransom to secure his released.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, denied any knowledge of the kidnap.