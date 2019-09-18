Osun Gets Fire Fighter Trucks from Federal Fire Service

Osun State Government has received two Fire Fighter Trucks from Federal Fire Service. The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola received the trucks from the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim.

He commended the Federal Government on the establishment of the Zonal Fire Service Headquarters in the state.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for the gesture.

He advocated the need for the people to always apply preventive measures and cultivate the habit that would enhance safety and strengthen the security of lives and property.

The governor reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring safety and security of lives and property.

He said the government would continue to promote enlightenment programmes that could help to expose the public to precautionary measures against natural disasters.