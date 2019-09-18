Receives Icon of Democracy Award with other awardees

The immediate Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has given credit to the Judiciary and the media for his triumph during the dark days of tyranny and political struggle.

Prince Madumere stated this through his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), last Saturday, during the 11the anniversary of Owerri based tabloid, Nigerian Newsguide.

Receiving Icon of Democracy Award on behalf of his boss, Onwuchekwa recalled how the Media played a critical role during his unjust detention in Owerri Prisons, awaiting trial on phoney charges.

“It was these members of the fourth estate of the realm, civil societies among others that stood by Prince Eze Madumere and told the world about his ordeal. His traducers could not withstand the fire and he regained his freedom.

He also recalled the effort of the media during Prince Madumere’s ordeal. “You all aware of what happened prior to the 2019 elections. He faced all manner of intimidation and molestation. But in all these, he drew his strength from you. When he was faced with impeachment, you all stood up to be counted. You were fearless. That is why His Excellency, the immediate past Deputy Governor cannot afford not to be eternally grateful.

Members of the Judiciary like the last hope of the common man stood like a colossus to dispense justice. There is not democracy without this arm of government because of its powers to curtail the excesses of potential tyrants”.

He commended the Nigerian Newsguide for their professionalism. It takes managerial skills to remain in business in spite of the ups and down in the economy.

He described the Publisher of the tabloid, Mr. Chidi Emeagi as a visionary and forward looking young man who has demonstrated high level of professionalism laced with patriotism.

The Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was represented by Prince Eze Ugochukwu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment.

He promised the Government’s preparedness to partner with development oriented media houses, which Nigerian newsguide is among. He however advised Media houses to live up to the ethics and of the profession.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Emeagi expressed joy for what he described as 11 years of professional integrity and quality and have also touched lives through their grassroots-based reportage.

Relaying the achievements of the newspapering outfit, Emeagi said that their only constraint is funding. He called on advertisers to embrace a new price regime in adverts so as to enable the publishing firms remain in business with multitude of people on their employ.

While condemning the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, describing it as a fruit of hate.

He commended Barr. Allen Onyema for his patriotism in investing to bring back endangered Nigerians to save them from further attacks and destruction of their investments.

In accordance with programme as an intellectual gathering, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, Chief Executive of Jacobs Wines and former President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria delivered a lecture titled: “Job Seekers or Job Creators: Awakening the giants in our Youths”.

High point of the event was the presentation of award to the deserving recipients. Presenting the Award to Prince Madumere by the Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Dr Luke Uzoigwe, Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Publisher said that the award is not unconnected with the former Deputy Governor role for sustenance of democratic governance before 2019 election, during the election and post 2019 general election.

The Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. Adaobi Obasi who was honoured with “Mother of Model University Administration.

Prof. Obasi commended the media house for the honour. He however said that were it not for the professionalism the tabloid has displayed, she would not have identified with them, encouraging them not to derail from the right path.

Chief Bon Unachukwu also received Public Service Integrity award, Hon. Henry Ndochukwu Nwawuba of House of Representatives received Role Model for Rural Youths and Women Empowerments, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, Medical Director, Federal Medical Center was honoured with Leadership Excellence Award among others.