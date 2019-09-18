Nigerians Lament Over Poor Network Service Of Glo

Telecom operator giant, Globacom, has come under fire over its alleged nationwide poor network performance.

Customers had while lamenting over what they termed unbearable and erratic network Wednesday described GLO as ‘the worst gsm service provider in the country.’

They accused the network of not treating Nigerians with dignity despite being an indegenous owned Company.

According to some unsatisfied customers, it is unpleasant that the network provider would rather hype unrealistic promotion of data instead of improving voice service to its teaming customers.

Below are some Twitter comments collected by DAILY POST, an online newspaper.

@Goldberg4000, ”It’s definitely not an issue of hyping our own. The truth is, using a Glo Sim card is tantamount to you not making a good choice. Glo will promise you everything and give you nothing in return, they’re the dodgy car salesmen of Mobile Networks.”

@maverickMaM, ”@GloWorld Fix your network, help us to support you. /You can try loading a page with Glo network, picking 3 cups of beans, cook it on top stove (not gas ooo), fry stew, eat and wash plates. Your page will still be on 70%.”

@Radioanchor, ”@GlobacomNigeria Are quite terrible. Just a few places. You’ll buy 5GB for one month You’ll be begging them to use 500MB before it expires. The data goes off and comes one at will or when you’re asleep. Calls are exorbitant. Unclear channels, just name it. I have a SIM sha.”

@dyo260, ”Glo abuses privilege, take advantage of Nigerians’ Ignorance a lot. Do you know that Nigeria is one of the highest countries that pays the most for data. Shouldn’t our own do better?”

@Lawdiasa, ”I have said it before that @GloWorld should channel their resources towards upgrading their network rather than advertising, but they will never listen. The next thing they will do is to ask me my location as if it is peculiar to my location. When they are ready we will know.”

@SHOMOPE, ”Glo do not need more funds. They dish more cash to celebrities than any company here in Nigeria. Their standard is just poor. Am not complaining anyways…we have better substitutes.”

@mercie_jates, ”Been loyal to glo since 2005 but I can tell you it’s been an abusive 14year relationship.”

@KYAQY, ”The only reason why I still use my Glo SIM is because I haven’t made money yet. Wait a minute… What if the SIM is responsible for me being broke by making connection to my destiny helpers freaking slow?”

@iam_topboii, ”I abandoned Airtel for Glo sim because of their cheap data access, now on whenever it’s night I end up playing games then go to bed early due to bad network.”

@jurstinnie, ”Glo and Satan no difference, they will give you enough data and take the network away from you, foolish Glo sim.”

@_Tolexy, ”A snail will even cover a 100m distance before a Glo sim will download a 100mb file.”

@perplexed_ustaz, ”Glo Sim with data is like a wife on her period. You think you have her, but you do not have her.” Qalb. If you like, have one zillion gigabyte. Common status you can’t view. Nonsense network providers. I hate to think that we can’t have a single working network in 9ja.”

@ConsciousLoner, ”I called Glo call centre to complain about the bad network on my Glo sim and the customer care agent asked if i didn’t use another network. That it’ll be advisable to get another sim.”

@j_bukola, ”90% of Nigerians should have a Glo SIM and use them for data and calls. That’s what I respect the Chinese for. They support their own. But then again, the guys at Glo need to focus less on Marketing, and invest more in upgrading their network. I don’t have a Glo sim too.”

@iSlimfit, ”90% of Nigerians should have a Glo SIM and use them for data and calls. That’s what I respect the Chinese for. They support their own. But then again, the guys at Glo need to focus less on Marketing, and invest more in upgrading their network. I don’t have a Glo sim too anyway.”

@ChinonsoGreg, ”My first MENTOR that taught me how to be patient was GLO SIM. ‘I have learned a lot that I can humbly stay six months without using it.”

@iCraze6, ”If glo were to be a church, there won’t b service, even on Sunday I’m so throwing away my glo sim soon.”

@Maworry22, ”GLO is on the banter list today. Seriously Glo Sim can make you cry. Airtel remains the best.”