Rivers State Govt Announces Measures To Contain Serial Killing Of Young Women In The State

The Rivers Security Council is working round the clock to ensure that the recent killings of young women in the state was stopped.

Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, who gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday, also warned that perpetrators would be made to face the full weight of the law.

He stated that the State Security Council led by Gov. Nyesom Wike had put measures in place to secure the lives of young women targeted by the serial killers.

Danagogo said that security agencies had been mandated to work with the management of hotels to implement security measures to “end the ugly trend.”

The Rivers government, he said, remained committed to security of lives and property.

He gave an assurance that the Wike administration, through relevant agencies, would be embarking on mass sensitisation of the people on security measures.