Young Professionals Warms Blackmailer: Hon.Justice Tsoho Will Not Succumb To Your Blackmail

...Commends Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

The United Young Professionals has commended Chief Femi Fani-Kayode for coming out to disclaim a fictitious petition by a so called "lawyer" against the Ag.Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, distinguished Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho.

In a press release on Wednesday 18th September 2019 in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the United Young Professionals, Adewole Kehinde said that the body is shocked that a man who has never been called to the Bar, could be used as agent of blackmail against a man who has come to lead the Federal High Court of Nigeria with knowledge, experience, good Judgement, independent and excellent character.

"We commend Chief Femi Fani-Kayode for coming out to debunk the news and disclaimed the fictitious Petition, Adewole said.

"Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho will continue to exhibit patience, brilliance, open-mind, courtesy, courage, punctuality, firmness, understanding and humility in discharging his duties despite all the unwarranted distractions.

Adewole reiterated further, "In line with CHief Femi Fani-Kayode decision, we call on security agencies and Body of Benchers to investigate the so called "Mr. Lanre Amu" and his co-sponsors. We have it on good authority that Mr Amu was never called to Bar and he walks round the premises of the Federal High Court of Nigeria Abuja pretending to be a Lawyer. Further investigation shows that he was deported from the United States of America because he was heavily involved in drugs peddling.

"We are also calling on the Presidential Advisory Commitee Against Corruption under the amiable Professor Itse Sagay to investigate the originator and sponsors of the fictitious petition and bring them to book.

"Finally, we call on Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria to remain focused as the court resumes for the 2019/2020 Legal Year, the statement concluded.