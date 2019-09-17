Ebonyi: CPP congratulates President Buhari, Ogah,others for victories at tribunals.

Coalition of political parties in Ebonyi state has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) for Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency in 2019 National Assembly election in the state, comrade Chinedu Ogah for their victories at election petition tribunals.

The parties described the victories of Buhari and Ogah as affirmation of the mandate given to them at the polls by the electorate.

In a communiqué issued in Abakaliki signed by Chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Obyia sabastine and the Secretary, Comrade Splendor Eze, the parities urge Buhari and Ogah’s major opponents at the general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of representatives, Hon. Lazarus Ogbee not to appeal the judgment of the tribunals.

The parties said appealing the judgments would amount to distraction and that it would affect delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

“We are here to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and comrade Chinedu Ogah for their victories at the tribunals.

“We also commend the judiciary for their steadfastness and uprightness in uplifting democracy in the country. Their judgments at various tribunals have demonstrated that they can do better as regards to the qualitative judgments they have delivered.

“We urge their opponents not to go to appeals because their victories are well deserved ones. Challenging the President’s victory is a distraction to the president and comrade Ogah. If they continue lingering the matter in the upper court, it will distract the President not to concentrate and put things in order to deliver democracy dividends to the people”, the parties said.