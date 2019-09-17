President Buhari Dissolves Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property as currently constituted with Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

Adesina said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

President Buhari, Adesina said, thanked all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

He said President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.

Obono-Obla was accused of corrupt practices and highhandedness while he held sway as the head of the panel.