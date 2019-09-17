Fraudulent Clerics Swindle, Rape Woman Seeking Spiritual Help

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested 3 self-acclaimed Islamic clerics for allegedly swindling and rapping a woman seeking spiritual help from them.

The suspects are Lekan Olokodana, Sule Adebayo and Aliu Abdulfatai. They were arrested following a report by by the woman to police at Adigbe police station.

The woman told police that she was duped of a sum of N70,000 by the suspects and was also raped.

The woman who is a marketer with a popular Real Estate company said the suspects claimed to be clerics and that she believed them.

According to her, "They told me that I needed special prayer to deal with my problems spiritually. As a result of this, they succeeded in obtained the sum of N70,000 from me. One of them even raped me."

The DPO Adigbe police division, CSP Augustine Opadile detailed police detectives to go after these suspects and they were arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that during interrogation, the suspects confessed being fraudsters.

The PPRO said "It was also discovered that one of them has used the proceed of their fraudulent act to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos State."

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.

The PPRO said the suspects would be charged to court after necessary investigation.