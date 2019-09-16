American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Observes Patriot Week and the Anniversary of the signing of the Constitution (Constitution Day): 

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in celebrating Patriot Week and honoring the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787.

AHRC notes that signing and ratification of the Constitution constitute a pivot point in world history, in which the rule of law, the sovereignty of the people, and the protection of unalienable rights were enshrined.

Many states and localities have been using Constitution Day as an opportunity for positive and constructive activities. Constitution day events are part of the activities of Patriot Week. Patriot Week begins on September 11 and ends on September 17.

Patriot Week renews America's spirit by deepening the appreciation of the First Principles, Founding Fathers and other Patriots, vital documents and speeches, and flags that make America a leader in promoting human rights and accountable government. Many of our current holidays have become overly commercialized or have lost their deeper meaning. We need to invigorate our appreciation and understanding of America's spirit by celebrating our values that have vitally contributed to the national prosperity.

The schedule for each day of Patriot Week has a separate focus. Co-created in 2009 by Judge Michael Warren and his then 10-year-old daughter Leah, Patriot Week has captured the imagination and support of citizens across the nation.

AHRC supports Patriot Week and encourages its friends and supporters to partake of the Week's activities.

"We deeply appreciate AHRC's support of Patriot Week," stated Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Michael Warren, co-founder with his then 10 year old daughter Leah of Patriot Week. "In this day of a deeply divided nation, Patriot Week helps remind us of what binds us together as Americans - the First Principles of the rule of law, unalienable rights, limited government, the Social Compact, equality, and the right to alter or abolish an oppressive government. It's so very important to set some time aside in our busy lives and reaffirm what makes America great - please join us." stated Judge Warren.

"We join our voice to the voice of the Honorable Judge Warren by urging everyone to observe Constitution Day and Patriot Week by attending the many activities scheduled and by volunteering and donating to worthy causes," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "It is our collective responsibility, all of us of all backgrounds, to remind ourselves and others of the values this country stands for," added Hamad." "We hope that these activities remind everyone, including officials at the highest level of the federal government, what this country is and what it stands for," concluded Hamad.

For a list of Patriot Week events and more information please visit: www.PatriotWeek.org