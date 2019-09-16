Over 10, 000 Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) Youths Billed For Spiritual Exercise, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Summit In Delta

The city of Asaba, the Delta state capital would be agog with youths of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), popularly known as Olumba Olumba Obu.

The youths under the umbrella of Brotherhood All Youth Assembly (BAYA), are drawn from Africa, Europe, North America, the Caribbean including the host country, Nigeria.

Addressing journalists Saturday, in Asaba, BSC's Spokesperson, Christ Ambassador Edet E. Archibong, revealed that BAYA is the umbrella body for all the youth organizations in BSC worldwide.

The CBS spokesperson disclosed that BAYA is one of the divine events which the Holy Spirit has brought down to achieve His purpose among the youths who bear "His New Name" and carry on their shoulders, the emblem of Christ.

Said he: "the Holy Father's physical presence in BAYA indicates the importance attached by the God of Hosts to this unique gathering of youths which is a very significant activity in God's Salvation Plan for this age.

Archibong, said: "This forum is a platform for reaching out to the the youths and inculcating in them the ideals of God and in so doing also have them gainfully engaged".

He noted that BAYA, which was inaugurated in 2019, has had six conventions with Delta becoming the seventh scheduled for 20th to 22nd of September 2019, with the theme: "Olumba the true friend of the youth".

Speaking further, BCS's spokesperson hinted that, "a close look at this sequence of events will reveal the direction the Son of Man is heading. He is battle ready and all is set for the accomplishment of the great task of putting down all rules, all authority and power, writing the names of the elects in the Book of Life and delivering a perfect Kingdom to the Father".

Speaking on the cardinal objectives of BAYA, Archibong stated that according to the father, "spiritually and physically empower my teeming youth, as well as guide them in discernment, as they step up to responsibilities in the kingdom and the wider world.

"BAYA is designed to sharpen the minds of the children of the New Kingdom and make them enviable instruments in the service of the Almighty Father.

"BAYA is a platform created by the Holy Father, in His absolute wisdom, to promote moral decency among youths and to give them a sense of social responsibility.

"Ultimately, this assemblage of the redeemed youths of this era is a forum meant to blend faith with work", stressing that if BAYA programmes are fully implemented and in tandem with the expectations of the Holy Father, should serve as the most effective ground for raising moral minds for both spiritual and social responsibilities.

The BAYA leadership and entrepreneurial summit with the theme: "Raising Leaders" is scheduled to hold at Orchid hotels, Asaba with seasoned speakers.