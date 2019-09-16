Re:police Press Release Ekiti State Command

*_"Mad men have occupied thrones and they have done mad things, it is however a familiar lesson of histroy, that a Government which it itself ungoverned shall no longer endure for its law, for it is law, however wicked and unkind, shall be cast into furnace."_*

It is highly embarrassing and nauseating to read a press statement credited to the Ekiti State Police PRO, one DSP Caleb Ikechukwu who is trying so hard at the instance of the State Commissioner of Police and the State Government to discredit genuine agitation of students in Ekiti State against the murder of 2 innocent and harmless students of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti by Police orderlies attached to the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi.

It would be noted that on Tuesday, 10th of September, 2019, during a peaceful protest embarked upon by the students of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, the Police orderlies attached to Bisi Fayemi in broad daylight opened fire on harmless protesting students of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti just to pave way for the devilish Bisi Fayemi. It is still fresh in our memory how the chiunist pig called Caleb Ikechukwu denied the killing of the students of the institution despite the fact that there are abounding evidences to nail the Police Force.

In a sudden twist of event, rather than ensure that the killer Police officers are brought to book, the Police in Ekiti launched a manhunt aimed at victimising innocent and harmless students of the Institution by massively and indiscriminately arresting students of the institution and locking them up behind bars. As if that is not enough, the Police Force in Ekiti State out of panic and fear of facing the wrath of the students in Ekiti State released a statement that no gathering of students is allowed in the Ekiti while concocting falsehood.

The press statement by the Force PRO in Ekiti State smacks logic and intelligence and shows how rottened the Police Force is with unintelligent minds like Caleb Ikechukwu.

The constitution is quite clear on this issue. Section 40 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. 1999 as amended states that:

*_Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests. Provided that the provisions of this section shall not derogate from the powers conferred by this Constitution on the Independent National Electoral Commission with respect to political parties to which that Commission does not accord recognition._*

Hence, the threat against student who are joining a peaceful protest against the ineptitude of the Nigerian government and the Nigerian Police Force is illegal, stupid and uncalled for.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel (GANI).

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.