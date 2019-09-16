Kidnapped Baze University Lecturer Rescued By Police

As Police Confirms Only One Other Kidnap Case In FCT

The FCT Police Command, on Sunday, assured residents of the nation’s capital that it would continue to protect lives and property.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement, while confirming the rescue of the Baze University lecturer who was kidnapped on 8th September, 2019.

It also said the command had commenced investigation into another kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September, 2019.

“The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.

“Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects behind the crime.

“The Command wants to reaffirm its commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the board”, the statement added.