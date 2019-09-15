Gov. Umahi Appoints The Nigerian Voice Senior Correspondent As Media Aid

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has appointed Mr. Monday Eze as his media aide. According to a public service announcement released by the Principal Secretary to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Clement Nweke, Mr. Eze was appointed as Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor of Ebonyi State on Media. Until his appointment on Saturday, 14th September, 2019, Eze was the senior correspondent of The Nigerian Voice online newspaper in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Mr. Monday Eze

Monday Eze, a public affairs analyst, literary artist, columnist and renowned essayist, hails from Ohaukwu council area in Ebonyi State. He served as Technical Assistant to the Governor of Ebonyi State on Social Media between November, 2017 and April, 2019. The Nigerian Voice management congratulates Mr. Eze on his appointment; and appreciates Governor David Umahi for his durable infrastructural projects which qualify Ebonyi State as one of the fastest developing States in Nigeria.