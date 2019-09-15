Good Governance: Ihedioha Expresses Willingness to Partner FG

…Approves Office Space For Takeoff of New Fire Service Zonal Headquarters

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha says the state government is willing to partner the Federal Government and its institutions to enhance the wellbeing of people of the state.

Governor Ihedioha stated this while receiving a delegation of the leadership of the Federal Fire Service, led by the Controller General, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, who paid a courtesy visit at the Government House, Owerri, weekend.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, the Governor commended the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Interior, for approving the creation of a new zone (Zone J) and for considering Imo State as Headquarters for the zone.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for Interior for graciously approving the creation of zone J and for making Imo State the host of the zone. I commend the leadership of the Fire Service, under the watch of Dr. Ibrahim Liman for procuring new fire fighting trucks for Imo State. “

“Let me assure you of the preparedness of the Imo State Government to ensure a convivial working relationship that will endure between the Federal Government, its agencies and institutions and the government of Imo State. We are through with politics. It is time for governance. We therefore extend our hand of fellowship to you.”

Reacting to a demand from the Service for land allocation to erect a Secretariat for the newly created zone, the Governor assured them of the willingness of the state government to provide a befitting land for same, even as he approved a temporary Secretariat for the immediate take off of the zonal head office in the state.

“We came in three months and a few days ago and inundated with plethora of issues concerning land allocation and acquisition in Imo. His Excellency, the Governor considered it necessary to set up a judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into land allocation in the state. I assure you that as soon as the Panel submits its report and the state takes proper inventory, the state will provide a suitable land for your zonal headquarters. On the temporary site, we shall provide a suitable accommodation for immediate take-off.”

Earlier, in a three-page address, Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman described his visit to the state as homecoming, even as he described his Imo-born Deputy Controller General, Engr. Quintus Azogu a worthy Ambassador of the state.

He commended the state Government for her giant strides within 100 days in office, particularly, in addressing issues of safety and security in the state.

“Your Excellency, I am here to inform you that the Ministry of Interior, under the headship of Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola has approved the establishment of a Federal Fire Service Zonal Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State. Owerri is the Headquarters of Zone J and comprises of Imo and Abia states. A letter to that effect was communicated to you earlier. For a start, two State of the Art modern fire fighting trucks and a significant number of firefighters are being deployed for the take-off of the new zone.”

He used the occasion to ask for allocation of land space for the construction of the new Federal Fire Service Zonal Headquarters in Owerrri, allocation of office space to be used for the take off of the Zonal Headquarters, inclusion of the Federal Fire Service in the state security council, among others.

Highlights of the visit were the inspection of some newly-procured firefighting equipment, special demonstrations by men of the Federal Fire Service,among others.

Walter Duru, Ph.D

Adviser, Media and Communications to the Deputy Governor

September 15, 2019