Gen.kayihura Is In A Catch-22 Situation!

I just don't understand why some people thought Gen. Edward Kalekezi Kayihura Muhwezi 's written response to the USA sanctions, was going to be any different from what he has put out today. USA is indirectly shaking Museveni up because he probably denied them something, because, if they wanted Museveni himself to be weak, they would have slapped sanctions against him ages ago. My guess is that they are just shaking Museveni up- a case of " we know what you did or do, and we can use it against you."

And nobody should think that the Americans are doing this out of evidence, favour or pressure from anybody in the opposition.Petitions, demonstrations, or whatever, don't make the "big boys" remove any dictator from power. They only make their decisions basing on the nine letter word- INTERESTS. That said, I believe that both Museveni and Rwanda's Paul Kagame will end up with eggs on their faces, if Kayihura isn't handled properly. His response today says it all- I didn't do what I did on my own - 'the IGP in Uganda is appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament. .. '. It was a cleverly drafted document!

Once upon a time a referendum on restoring multi-party politics was held in Uganda on 28 July 2005, and as expected, parties were restored. On 30 September 2005, Parliament repealed art.105 (2) of the Constitution- which created unlimited terms for the office of the president.The stage had been set, and Mr.Yoweri Museveni needed a royalist who could do anything for him, and as such, he appointed Kayihura as the Inspector General of Police, a position he held on to till March 2018. The 2006 elections that followed, made a lot of people even crazier than they started out being.Kayihura went to work and established a unit at the Criminal Investigations Department to monitor, investigate and prosecute people who commit political crimes. That was the beginning of Kayihura and his eventual downfall- because a lot of attrocities were commited in that election,and he was only concerned with serving the president.

Standard wisdom says that Hitler was the greater evil. He tried to exterminate a culture based on religion.For Stalin, however, it was impersonal.People simply got in the way- nothing so crass and hateful as racism. Stalin was worse than Hitler, the way I see it, now,though I used to see it the other way round.During Kayihura's reign, a lot of Muslim leaders were assasinated, a lot of Muslim were arrested- some are still in prison up to now, a lot of people were murdered- not forgetting women that were raped and killed in Entebbe on almost a weekly basis, kidnapings were an ongoing thing,tortures in safe houses, e.t.c. This made a lot of people very upset.Some even cried, but, hey, just like Stalin, Kayihura was only doing his job not knowing that it will catch up with him in future.

Now you may ask why no one came out to openly fight the govt with guns. Well,people had seen the same situation under Obote 11, they supported Museveni to remove him, and it tore the country apart. So, starting another war was a no-go area, something FDC's Besigye continues to preach against- up to now. So the people in the govt who knew about the stolen elections and human right abuses remained silent. After all, this had happened on their watch. And to admit that such things would "destroy the confidence of the few Ugandans in their government. It seemed like a good idea at the time, like covering up vomit, but everyone knows that vomit will stink real bad if it isn't cleaned up and just covered up instead.

Of course, there are those cynics who contend that we get the government we deserve. Now, we wait and see what the Americans are planning with their baby steps against those who violate our rights- my feeling is that everything will go back to normal after they've sorted out their issues with Museveni. As for the opposition, I must advice you that anybody who wants to oppose Museveni in any way, must take loyalty, anger and emotions out of the equation. Museveni can do all these things to you, make up with the USA,and then he laughs.

