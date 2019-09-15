Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN) To Storm Akwa-Abom On Tour Of Projects

All is now set for members of the Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), to storm Akwa-Ibom state on tour of projects executed by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration.

A press release signed and made available to members of the association by the national Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Y.K Ismaila, revealed that the tour would commence 18th through 21st of September 2019.

"The entire members of Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN) are very happy to inform the general public of the association's planned media tour of Akwa Ibom State.

"The tour which has the blessing of the Governor Udom Emmanuel led Akwa Ibom State government is scheduled to hold between 18th to 21st September, 2019", the statement said.

The tour would kickstart with the visits to media houses in and around Uyo on 18th September.

"The Tour will continue on the 19th with visits to the following landmarks: The syringe factory, Ibom Air, Metering Company, 2x60 kva power plant, Ibom plywood factory, Coconut Refinery among several others.

"The tour will taper off on Day 3 with an interactive session with his excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel and other government functionaries, before it will be brought to a close with a Press Conference on 21st September, where OMPAN will update the public with the true picture of governance in Akwa Ibom", Ismaila added.