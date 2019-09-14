Confidence Vote Passed On Oweilaemi Led Ijaw Youth Council (IYC)

A vote of implicit confidence has been passed on the Barr. Pereotubo Oweilaemi-led Ijaw Youth Council even as the executives were charged to be more proactive in handling important issues as it regards the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

This is part of a communique issued Wednesday by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide at the end of an expanded executive council meeting held in Warri, the oil city and commercial hub of Delta state.

According to the communique, "The Expanded executives also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Barrister Oweilaemi Pereotubo Executive Council.They were Charged to be more proactive in handling matters of importance as it affects ijaw nation".

The communique also send strong caution to Bayelsa youths ahead of the governorship election not to allow the political class and their parties to take advantage of them as thugs to perpetrate evil before, during and after the election.

The communique was signed by All National Executive Council, Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Eldred Pogonyo, chairman, IYC Eastern Zone who doubles as chairman of all Zonal chairmen, Comrade Sammy George, Comrade Kenneth Olorogun, Chairman IYC Central Zone, comrade Daubotei Eric Kpemi, Chairman IYC Western Zone, Comrade Ebizimor Raphael

Chairman IYC Abuja chapter, Comrade Henry Oyobolo, Chairman IYC Lagos Chapter and Special Chapter Abua/Ogbogolo, Sokare G Sokare.

"A sound warning is being given to Youths in Bayelsa State, that they should desist from being used as political thugs by any politician or political party during the forthcoming elections in the Sate. That they should understand the fact that their lives is more important to Ijaw Nation and no one should allow himself or herself to be used by these politicians.

Meanwhile, a Constitution and a national convention would be conveyed between 6th and 7th October 2019, "That a Constitutional/National Convention will be convoked on the 6th and 7th of October 2019. That the Constitutional /National Convention will address the issue of Constitution of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to lay a foundation for the forthcoming electioneering process.

"That the National Executive Council will continue to give necessary support to the Zones, Chapters,and other Organs of Council so that they can operate effectively and carry members in council along", the communique added.