WONDER BANK: Sapele Residents Defrauded Of Over N12 Million

Residents of Sapele, the administrative headquarter of Sapele local government area of Delta state have been duped by a wonder bank operators to the tune of over N12 million.

The residents predominantly women visited the empowerment, trading and investment agency located at No. 44 Dedevwo road,gana, Sapele, and made contributions in anticipation for loan but the money doubler defrauded its customers leaving them in perpetual agony.

The 'Wonder Bank', with the name, Achievers Biz Economic and Development Scheme, opened its office barely a month ago and absconded after defrauding customers of their hard earned money.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the managers of the "get rich quick bank", Mrs Magdalene Oga, who spoke to newsmen said that she and her group had contributed 450, 000 to the agency after they promised to loan them N2 million which they were expected to pay back in instalments.

She said that Achievers Biz Economic and Development Scheme had slated Monday 16th, September 2019, for the disbursement of the loan, only for them to abscond today 13th September, 2019.

Another lady, Enoh Golley, said that she and her group contributed N150, 000 each, amounting to N1.5 million, stating that the agency had promised to give them a loan of N1.2 million each.

She said that they were alerted when one of the agents came to pick some document in the wee hours of the day.

Also, Grace Ogigoro, who also spoke to newsmen said that she and her sister contributed N50, 000 as the manager of Achievers Biz Economic and Development Scheme promised to give them a loan of N400, 000, but little did they know that they were being scammed.

She appealed to security agents to come to their rescue and assist them in recovering their money.

All efforts to reach the management of Achievers Biz Economic and Development Scheme through the numbers on their sign post proved abortive as the numbers have been switched off.