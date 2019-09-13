Ogwashi-Uku Monarch Dies At 91

The traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obi (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo, is dead.

Obi Okonjo, was the father of the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The monarch died at the age of 91 in the United States of America.

He was a professor of mathematics before he ascended the revered Ogwashi-Uku throne in 2017.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was said to have joined his ancestors but was kept from public knowledge as a result of traditional rites needed to be performed.

Ogwashi-Uku houses the Delta State Polytechnic. It is one of the Polytechnics established by the administration of former Governor James Ibori.