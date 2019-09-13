Media Practitioners Tasked On Credible, Verifiable News

Delta state government has charged media practitioners, particularly operators of the new media to always ensure that published works are credible and verified.

Addressing members of the Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), the Commissioner of Finance, Sir Fidelis Okenmor Tilije, charged journalists to cross-check their facts before going on air.

He said the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration has nothing to hide, stressing that the government is built on transparency and accountability to Deltans.

According to the Finance Commissioner, he runs an open policy in the ministry even as he said in the situation of doubt, his office is open for journalists to clarify issues before publishing.

Hear him: "For us in the ministry, we will do the best we can because whatever goes wrong in this ministry, touches all fabrics of governance on the state", assuring that leakages, if there is any would be totally blocked.

He admonished staffers to be guided by their consciences before embarking on anything, stressing that the conscience remains an open judge to humanity, "If you hear anything about the ministry of finance, do not hesitate to come here and clarify from us", he requested.

He stated that the state government has 'up the anthem' in delivering the dividends of democracy to Deltans.

He added that there are deliberate move in search of leakages that would be blocked.