Borno State Government to Build 200 Houses, Schools, Boreholes in Chibok

Borno State Government has said that it has plan to construct 200 housing units and complete renovation works of the famous Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok that was destroyed by the boko haram insurgents when they abducted 276 school girls in 2014.

The government also said it will also drill boreholes and install solar power facilities in most of the schools in Mbalala axis of Chibok Local Government Area of the state.

Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state disclosed this during his recent LGCs tour of Chibok LGA.

He said "In Askira/Uba, I have approved the commencement of new project as well as the completion of ongoing projects. We will Insha Allah, rehabilitate the Damboa to Askira road, complete the Yimirali primary school, complete the ongoing work and additional classroom at Rumirgo primary school, construct additional classrooms and fencing of primary school."

"Other projects we will also execute in Askira Uba are, upgrading of Udu Dispensary to a Comprehensive Health Centre, construct the road from Lassa junction to Udu among others," Zulum said.

The governor added that he has directed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to install solar energy power supply to the schools.

He has further presented five patrol vehicles to the Chibok vigilantes, and directed for the payment of N10,000 naira monthly allowance to 500 vigilantes on the payroll of the state government for six months to boost their morale and encourage them work effectively and efficiently.