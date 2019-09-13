A Call To His Excellency Atiku Abubakar Not To Appeal PEPT Judgement At The Super Court

The Atiku Tranformation Movement (ATM) under the able leadership of our National Coordinator Emmanuel Ogba have deemed it fit to call our Leader, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who we strongly believed won the 2019 General Election not to proceed to the supreme court challenging the PEPT ruling on the 2019 election.

The Atiku Tranformation Movement completely rejects the travesty of justice in the provocative judgement.

We also note that it is shocking that the tribunal failed to deliver a favourable judgement in favour of Atiku thereby justifying a false declaration of result given the enormity of the electoral malpractices perpetrated by the ruling APC.

ATM also note the verdict is already predictable . We are aware that the verdict of the tribunal will be upheld by the supreme court. This is because it is clear that the judiciary has now become a remote controllable extension of the presidency.

We have no confidence in the judiciary and we know that no member of the supreme court will reverse the judgement. In fact the entire legal process is compromised.

We are glad that Nigerians and the international community now knows who won the election. We are glad also that the verdict clearly indicates that the judgement has failed the majority of Nigerians as their votes did not count.

It is on this note that the Atiku tranformation Movement is humbly asking Former Vice President and the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar to forget about appealing a judgement to which the outcome is predictable.

Atiku should instead concentrate on the up coming 2023 election which will soon come.

By then, the party APC would have gone extinct given the waning level of its popularity.

By 2023 , No politician can stand Atiku. No rigging formula will work and our vote MUST COUNT.

We call on Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar to heed this call so that we can consolidate and channel our energies to winning the next presidential election in 2023.

We believe Atiku is destined to rule this country.

ALUTA CONTINUA!!!!